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Finstad opts for MN-1recount to stay in office
8 days ago
NEW ULM, Minnesota. — Congressman Brad Finstad has decided against accepting his re-election campaign loss without a recount. He noted that his loss Tuesday — 321 votes, according to tallies by the Secretary of State in St. Paul — was one of the smallest margins in the entire country. It was believed he his recount decision was encouraged by national Republican campaign bosses, who are desperate to lessen the impact of anti-Trump anger that wiped out MAGA majorities in Congress. Finstad has been a MAGA toady, although he stopped talking about it in recent months amid swelling public displeasue with Trump.