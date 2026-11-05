8 Supercute Makeup Headbands to Upgrade Your Morning and Night Routines

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Prop Styling: Vicky Wasik & Maya Borrero Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Prop Styling: Vicky Wasik & Maya Borrero

I always hate it when I’m washing my face and my front hair pieces accidentally get wet — and don’t even get me started on my hair escaping the clip or hair tie and falling in my face mid-wash. I know I’m not the only one with this issue during my hair and makeup routine. Whether you’re washing your face, doing your seven-step skincare routine, or simply putting on makeup before you do your hair for a night out, it’s always helpful and relaxing to have your hair up during your daily self-care routine.

8 Makeup Headbands for Every Style

I found eight of the cutest headbands for every type of preference. From a traditional bubble headband to a terry cloth wrap with Velcro and matching sets, these eight makeup headbands fit every routine.