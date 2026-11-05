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8 Supercute Makeup Headbands to Upgrade Your Morning and Night Routines
By LJ Smelker,7 days ago
I always hate it when I’m washing my face and my front hair pieces accidentally get wet — and don’t even get me started on my hair escaping the clip or hair tie and falling in my face mid-wash. I know I’m not the only one with this issue during my hair and makeup routine. Whether you’re washing your face, doing your seven-step skincare routine, or simply putting on makeup before you do your hair for a night out, it’s always helpful and relaxing to have your hair up during your daily self-care routine.
8 Makeup Headbands for Every Style
I found eight of the cutest headbands for every type of preference. From a traditional bubble headband to a terry cloth wrap with Velcro and matching sets, these eight makeup headbands fit every routine.
Lemon Yellow Conair Rounded Terry Cloth Headband
Ulta
$10
Add a little joy to your skincare routine with Conair's Rounded Terry Cloth Headband! The lemon print adds some whimsy to your mornings and evenings, while the terry cloth fabric soaks up any water to guarantee nothing spoils your routine.Buy Now
Light Green Spa Headband and Wristband Set
Amazon
$9
If you can't decide what exactly you're looking for, this headband and wristband set is a great place to start! Not only does the set include a traditional bubble headband, but it also has a soft elastic headband and wristbands for those who hate water running down their arms — and it's available in 27 (!) colors.Buy Now
Up&Up Face Cleansing/Makeup Headband
Target
$7
The bubble headband style is not your thing? This Up&Up Makeup Headband is a great alternative that's less bulky but still comes in a cute, absorbent terry cloth fabric.Buy Now
Popmask Microfiber Yellow Spa Headband
Anthropologie
$10
For a completely different headband style, Popmask's microfiber spa headband is perfect for your morning and night routines. One shopper says, "It’s super absorbent without being bulky, and it stays securely in place while I get ready — no constant adjusting." Plus, this headband features a Velcro closure for security and ease while you do your skincare and makeup.Buy Now
Snail Skincare Headband and Wristband Set (2-Pack)
Amazon
$8 (was $9)
For a cute and functional makeup headband option, these Snail Skincare Headband and Wristband Sets are perfect because they come as a set of two — making them fun for roommates and besties! Shoppers love the quality of the headbands and how they add a smile to their face every morning.Buy Now
Kitsch Dusty Rose Extra Wide Spa Headband
Amazon
$10
If you want to skip the struggle of a hair tie or clip altogether, Kitsch's Extra Wide Spa Headband is the way to go. Shoppers love how it holds all their hair and doesn't slide while they wash their face. Plus, the super-soft material doesn't impact your hair — one review says, "I like it because it doesn't pull the curl out of my hair and my hair still looks nice after I take it off."Buy Now
Personalized Spa Headband
Etsy
$10 (was $13)
For a personalized touch, Etsy offers great options, including custom embroidery on adjustable headbands. With three headband color options and 16 embroidery thread colors, the customization is endless — plus it can make a great stocking stuffer this holiday season!Buy Now
Blue Polka Dot Spa Day Bubble Headband
Urban Outfitters
$10
This classic bubble headband also has a twist with black and blue polka dots that add fun to your morning and night routine. The headband features a "velvety finish" for comfort and softness every day!Buy Now