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You’ll Feel Like You’ve Stepped Into A Film At This Dreamy Remote Oregon Lighthouse
By Noah Harris,8 days ago
Somewhere on the southern Oregon Coast, there’s a lighthouse that looks like the set designer went slightly overboard, and we should all be grateful they did. Cape Blanco Lighthouse near Port Orford, Oregon sits on a windswept headland above the Pacific Ocean, and it is so dramatically, unreasonably beautiful that your first instinct upon seeing it will be to look around for a film crew.
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