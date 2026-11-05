undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AT&T, Leidos, Nokia Federal, Peraton, IBM Land Roles in FutureG ISAC Prototype Awards
By Joey Harris,7 days ago
11 teams with nearly 30 companies, universities selected under RAPID program. About 2/3 of participants are small or nontraditional defense contractors. Two-phase, 24-month effort ends with prototypes for military, commercial use. AT&T, Leidos, Nokia Federal, Peraton and IBM are among the organizations set to build next-generation wireless prototypes that let...