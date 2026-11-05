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1989 Bakehouse and other local businesses are coming together for the ultimate and tastiest “Gilmore Girls” inspired challenge ☕
By Jamie Donnelly,7 days ago
Nothing brings people together more than a cozy cup of coffee flavored with notes of warm cinnamon and rich maple. Now combine that with the ultimate fall comfort show: “Gilmore Girls.”. It doesn’t get any cozier than that!. That’s exactly why more than 20 local businesses are coming...