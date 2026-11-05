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Franklin Chamber's 'Start Here Open House' is Nov. 28
6 days ago
The first 100 people in line will receive Chamber Cash to use while shopping locally on Small Business Saturday. Everyone who attends can enjoy free donuts and coffee. Begin your big day of shopping at the "Start Here Open House" on Saturday, November 28, at the Franklin Chamber. The City of Franklin, Modern Realty Group, First Mid Bank and Trust, and Tri Kappa Franklin Zeta sponsor the event.