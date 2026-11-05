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Clark students battle food insecurity by bringing people to the Table
By ClarkU News Staff,6 days ago
Rachel’s Table, Worcester County’s volunteer-driven food rescue nonprofit, will hold its first Dine for Good Weekend from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 14. Participating restaurants and bakers will donate a portion of their sales to Rachel’s Table, so residents can support local hunger relief simply by eating out. There are no tickets, codes, or extra costs.