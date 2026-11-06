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LBPRC: Gigantes, Cangrejeros Pick Up Wins on Opening Day in Puerto Rico
By Conor Liguori,8 days ago
Gigantes de Carolina 6, Indios de Mayagüez 1 - The Gigantes opened the 2026-27 LBPRC season with a bang, erupting for four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Lisbel Diaz and Abimelec Ortiz each drew bases-loaded walks, and Johnathan Rodriguez added an RBI single before Edwin Diaz was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced. Lisbel Diaz went 2-for-4 and led Carolina with three RBIs, and Japanese left-hander Keishin Nagamizu threw four innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.