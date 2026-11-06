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Life After Chemotherapy: A Patient With Pancreatic Cancer Describes Daily Life on Rasonque
8 days ago
A woman with stage 4 pancreatic cancer shares how a once-daily RAS inhibitor changed her energy, routine and time with family. Barbara Andes, of Fullerton, California, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2025. After almost a year of chemotherapy, she started Rasonque (daraxonrasib), a once-daily pill, through an expanded access program. In a video interview with CURE, she described how her daily life changed after the switch.