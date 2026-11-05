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John and Becky Duffey continue legacy of giving to MSU with $10M commitment
5 days ago
Loyal Michigan State University alums John and Becky Duffey have made a $10 million commitment to FOR SPARTA, building on a legacy of philanthropy to the university. Their latest commitment reflects the Duffeys' enduring gratitude for the experiences and relationships that have shaped their lives as well as their desire to give back to a university that means so much to their family.