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The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Seizes 228 Roosters in Large-Scale Cockfighting Operation Northeast of Redmond
By Right Now Oregon,8 days ago
Redmond, Ore. – Following a long-term investigation, detectives with the Street Crimes Unit at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Wednesday, November 4, at a property located northeast of Redmond off O’Neil Highway. Detectives discovered 228 roosters allegedly being used in a large-scale cockfighting operation.