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Oregon Man on State Supervision Arrested for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material After Arriving at Portland International Airport
By Right Now Oregon,8 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore.— U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced today that Alec Joseph Adams, 30, of Oregon, has been charged by criminal complaint with possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) after federal agents allegedly discovered illicit images and videos on his cell phone during an inspection at Portland International Airport.