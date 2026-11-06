undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seeking volunteers to serve on the Land and Water Conservation Fund grants advisory committee
By Right Now Oregon,8 days ago
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking volunteers to serve on the Land and Water Conservation Fund grants advisory committee, also known as the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee. This nine-member grant advisory committee evaluates public outdoor recreation grant proposals submitted to OPRD for funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.