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Mexican National Unlawfully Residing in the United States Charged with Laundering Drug Proceeds and Unlawfully Possessing a Firearm
By Right Now Oregon,8 days ago
EUGENE, Ore.— A Mexican national unlawfully residing in the United States has been charged with laundering purported drug proceeds and being an alien in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford announced today. According to court documents, Esteban Peralta Fragozo, 50, of Springfield, Oregon, owned and operated...