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Southeast Health Performs 500th TAVR Procedure
By Mandy Gomez,9 days ago
Dothan, Ala. (WDNews) — Southeast Health Medical Center performed its 500th successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the hospital. Dr. Charles Eugene Mayes Jr., a cardiologist, and Dr. Steven F. Johnson, a cardiothoracic surgeon, performed the procedure in the medical center’s catheterization lab. Both physicians are with the Southeast Health Cardiovascular Institute.
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