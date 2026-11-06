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NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar Drops Blunt 4-Word Message on Martinsville in New Video
By Jonathan Vankin,8 days ago
The controversy over NSCAR driver Carson Hocevar's actions during last Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway is still alive, and it's Hocevar who's keeping it that way. Carson Hocevar owned his Martinsville brake-checks of Austin Cindric in a Thursday YouTube video, apologizing to fans while his employer, Spire Motorsports, has banned him from racing at Homestead as punishment. The video, featuring Hocevar alone is spacious, echo-filled room his describes as an "office," goes on for more than 18 minutes. But Hocevar's statement comes down to one, blunt four-word message.