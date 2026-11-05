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Sacramento mayor hosts annual State of the City Address with non-traditional format
6 days ago
Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty delivered his annual State of the City address Thursday morning at the Crocker Art Museum, opting for a non-traditional format. McCarty spoke at the podium for roughly 10 minutes, highlighting progress on homelessness, the development of the railyard, the success of the Aftershock music festival, and efforts to bring Major League Baseball to the region permanently. After his brief speech, the mayor transitioned to a pre-arranged question-and-answer session, spending more time discussing his signature issue of homelessness and shelters than he did during his opening remarks.