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Bri Williams wins race for Multnomah County Commissioner District 2 seat
7 days ago
Bri Williams has won the race for the District 2 seat on the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners, The Oregonian projects. The race call came Thursday evening, shortly after the county released an updated ballot count and tabulation that ended with 54.4% for Williams and 45.6% for Serena Cruz, the other frontrunner in race. That same update also solidified Shannon Singleton as the winner of the race for Multnomah County Chair.
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