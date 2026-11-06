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No. 1 Falcons Hold Off No. 7 Auggies for 4-3 Win
8 days ago
RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The top-ranked UW-River Falls women's hockey team earned a 4-3 victory over No. 7-ranked Augsburg University on Thursday night at Hunt Arena. The Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season behind goals from four different players and a decisive 42-23 advantage in shots on goal. UWRF controlled play for much of the evening, winning 39 faceoffs and consistently forcing the Auggies to defend in their own zone.
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