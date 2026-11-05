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Jail Log from October 1 through 3, 2023
4 days ago
The Seward County Jail Calendar will now be published daily only in the Leader & Times. The information is provided by the Seward County Sheriff’s office at L&T’s request and only lists when and why a person was incarcerated. Those reasons do not mean the individual was charged with those crimes, or if any charges were incurred. That decision is determined separately by the Seward County Attorney’s office.