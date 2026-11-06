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Best Burger Joint: Great State Burger
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Sometimes, the best thing s are the most straightforward. When it comes to a burger, most people don’t care about the bells and whistles—it’s attention to ingredients and quality preparation that truly stands out. At Great State Burger, that means using beef from Pure Country Farms, a farm in Ephrata that prides itself on grass-fed cows without antibiotics, hormones, or stimulants. It arrives fresh, is prepped and grilled in-house, then served in varying configurations, from a plain cheeseburger with ketchup to the Boss Burger: two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, organic lettuce, pickles, and the brand’s own State Sauce. Recently, Great State Burger opened a location in the newly renovated C Concourse at Sea-Tac Airport, so you can grab a burger and fries before you fly.
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