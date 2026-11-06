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Best Steakhouse: Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. There are plenty of ways to order steak at Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood. A Washington ribeye flight puts grass-fed, dry-aged, and domestic wagyu cuts side by side, while Japanese A5 wagyu includes Miyazaki filet, Hokkaido snow beef ribeye, and Saga Prefecture New York strip. For a little tableside theater, the 42-ounce Australian wagyu tomahawk is among the cuts carved in front of you. The dining room overlooks the Snoqualmie Valley, and a wine list running more than 450 selections deep gives all that beef plenty of company. Every steak also comes with a choice of sauce and side, from Béarnaise and chimichurri to broccolini and truffle fries.