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Best Restaurant: Pink Salt
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Peruvian cooking reflects centuries of cultures coming together, and Pink Salt makes that breadth the point. The Magnolia restaurant moves from classics such as lomo saltado, a beef tenderloin stir-fry with tomatoes and onions, and ceviche with leche de tigre to Nikkei, the Japanese-Peruvian tradition represented in yellowfin tuna tiradito dressed in a passion fruit sauce. Peru’s Chinese influence shows up, too, in chaufa fried rice. The jewel-toned space is warm and comfortable, with deep blues, pale pinks, and natural greens; behind the bar, a glowing wall of Pink Salt gives the restaurant its visual signature.