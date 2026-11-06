undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Best Outdoor Dining: Ray’s Boathouse
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Originally opened as a boat rental and bait house, Ray’s operated as a casual café—think fish-and-chips and coffee—for several decades before becoming a waterfront seafood destination. Sitting on Shilshole Bay, just north of the Ballard Locks, Ray’s Boathouse boasts an expansive outdoor deck that offers diners panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Downstairs, the laid-back Ray’s Café offers seasonal outdoor dining through a menu featuring Northwest favorites like clam chowder, fish tacos, and Dungeness crab cakes.