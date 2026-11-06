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Head Coach Opportunity at The Rock Club – Climbing Jobs Weekly 2026 November 5
By Climbing Business Journal,8 days ago
CBJ hosts the most active job board for climbing businesses and organizations. Below are the latest posts from this past week…. The Rock Club in New Rochelle, NY, is seeking an experienced Head Coach to lead and grow Team Rock, its competitive youth climbing program, ahead of the March 2027 opening of The Board Room, a dedicated competition training facility. The ideal candidate brings extensive competitive climbing experience, a strong understanding of training methodology, and a proven track record of developing youth athletes. Responsibilities include designing individualized training plans, coaching athletes at USA Climbing competitions, mentoring assistant coaches, and collaborating with gym leadership to support program growth and athlete retention.