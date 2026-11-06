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Delta Devils open season at Oklahoma under Mike Davis
By Special to Darkhorse Press,8 days ago
THE DELTA – A new era of Mississippi Valley State University men’s basketball officially tips off Friday, November 6, as the Delta Devils travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the University of Oklahoma Sooners in their 2026-27 season opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside historic McCasland Field House, with the contest streaming live on SEC Network+.