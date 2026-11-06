undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Good Riddance” – Martina Navratilova Reacts to Harmeet Dhillon’s Resignation as US Civil Rights Chief After Midterm Results
8 days ago
Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the resignation of Harmeet Dhillon as the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights following the midterm election results. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the departure on Thursday. Dhillon submitted her resignation weeks before the announcement but delayed it until after the midterm elections. Navratilova expressed her opinion on Dhillon’s tenure as the head of the Civil Rights Division, while acknowledging her resignation. The former World No. 1 tennis player criticized Dhillon’s handling of the department, accusing her of failing to investigate the murders of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.