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Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Announces Jim Schmitz as Chair of its Board of Directors
By Press Release,8 days ago
Tennessee Performing Arts Center® announces the appointment of Jim Schmitz as chair of its 2026–27 Board of Directors. Schmitz serves as President and CEO of Citizens Savings Bank & Trust and brings decades of business and civic leadership to the role. His appointment comes as TPAC advances plans for a new cultural campus on Nashville’s East Bank that will expand opportunities for artists, audiences, students and communities across Tennessee.