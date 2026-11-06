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Female Runners Maintain Similar Energy Expenditure Regardless of Amenorrhea
8 days ago
Subscribe to Technology Networks updates for FREE and get:. The study found that total energy expenditure and its components were similar in amenorrhoeic and non-amenorrhoeic runners. Furthermore, although longer weekly running distance was associated with greater energy expenditure during exercise, total energy expenditure was not associated with running distance. Runners covering longer distances tended to expend less energy during non-exercise activities, as reflected by lower non-exercise activity thermogenesis . Resting and sleeping metabolic rates were also negatively associated with running distance, although these associations weakened after adjusting for fat-free and fat mass. Collectively, these findings suggest that greater training volumes may be accompanied by differences in energy expenditure distribution across exercise, daily activities, and resting metabolism. Similar patterns were observed in both groups, although further research is required to clarify whether menstrual status modifies these associations and whether these differences are beneficial or reflect an early sign of energy deficiency. Because this was a cross-sectional study, longitudinal studies are necessary to establish causality.