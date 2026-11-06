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Drive To This Unassuming Massachusetts Diner For An Omelette That Will Blow Your Mind
By Stefan Meyer,9 days ago
Not every great meal announces itself with a fancy sign, a velvet rope, or a reservation system that makes you feel like you’re applying for a mortgage. Some of the best food in Massachusetts is sitting quietly in Watertown, inside a retro diner called the Deluxe Town Diner, waiting for you to show up and figure out what you’ve been missing.
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