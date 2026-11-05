undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mamdani says new members of Congress elected with mandate to 'build not bomb'
By JNS Staff,6 days ago
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s election to the Senate in Michigan is "one that means so much to so many," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters on Wednesday. The Republican Jewish Coalition has called El-Sayed, who declined to say that the Iranian regime is more dangerous than Israel, the most antisemitic Senate candidate in America, and Jewish leaders have said that Mamdani's rhetoric has made Jews less safe.