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'GMA' co-anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By Angeline Jane Bernabe,6 days ago
"Good Morning America" co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were honored Thursday with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their joint ceremony took place on Hollywood Boulevard and was emceed by their "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan, who received his own star in 2023. The ceremony was also live streamed...