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Tosi nets 26 points in college debut; King back to old self; Haywood hits court for Ducks
By Van Williams,3 days ago
After sitting out last season as a redshirt, people may have forgotten about Kingston Tosi at Utah State University. His 26-point debut was a nice refresher. The 6-foot-8 freshman from Anchorage came off the bench to play 28 minutes, shoot 11-for-16 from the field, grab five rebounds and make three steals to power a 94-58 win over Idaho State at the Spectrum in Logan.
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