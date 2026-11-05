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Shannon Dowell Nears Triple Double In Rout Over The Beach
By Cal Athletics,5 days ago
BERKELEY – Behind a near triple-double from Shannon Dowell, the California women’s basketball team went up by double figures in the first quarter and never looked back in a dominating 100-46 win over Long Beach State in Haas Pavilion on Thursday evening. The Golden Bears (2-0) defense held The Beach (0-1) in check all evening, limiting them to two single-point quarters including just five in the third.