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From festive, European-inspired events to breweries, your guide to holiday markets in the Twin Cities
By Cozy season favorites,5 days ago
While the holidays can be a season of seeing how much you can spend — in a loving way! — there are plenty of ways to improve the shopping experience. Specifically, you can use it as an opportunity to support the community by buying locally and also make an event of the shopping to get in the seasonal mood. The easiest way to do that might just be taking advantage of the many, many holiday markets that have already started popping up around the Twin Cities.