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U.S. Services Sector Growth Continues Despite High Input Prices
7 days ago
U.S. services-sector activity continued expanding in October 2026, although business activity and new orders moderated while input prices remained elevated. According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 54.5%, down from 54.9% in September. The November 4 report also showed slower supplier deliveries and a modest improvement in employment conditions, reflecting a combination of continued economic activity and operating cost pressures.