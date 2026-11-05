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Falcons Set for First Dual of the Season Against Truett McConnell
5 days ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. — Montevallo wrestling will travel to Cleveland, Georgia, for its first dual of the season against Truett McConnell. The last time these two teams faced off was at Central Bank State Arena in Montevallo, where the Falcons earned a 46-4 victory. Cole Hunt, Kaden Brown, Carson Freeman, Aiden Knight, Cole Sykes, Rhett Walters and Willie Cox all earned victories to help the Falcons secure the win against the Bears.