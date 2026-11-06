undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
England face battle to keep Man United youngster Shea Lacey with Ireland pushing to secure his international commitment
8 days ago
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is keeping a close eye on Manchester United youngster Shea Lacey as he considers bringing the talented winger into his international squad. The 19-year-old was born in Liverpool and has represented England at several youth levels. But he’s eligible to play for Ireland through...