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Restore Your Smile with Confidence: How the Right Dental Crown Can Protect Damaged Teeth and Improve Your Appearance
9 days ago
A damaged, weakened, or heavily filled tooth can affect more than just your smile. It may cause discomfort while chewing, sensitivity, and difficulty maintaining everyday oral hygiene. A dental crown offers a practical way to cover and protect such teeth while restoring their shape, strength, and appearance. For patients considering...