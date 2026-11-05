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AUSTRIAN ALT-ROCK TRIO ‘zeronic’ RETURNS WITH THEIR LATEST ALBUM ‘MODERNISM’AND THEY GOT CHATTING WITH US ABOUT THE CREATIVE PROCESS. YOU CAN READ OUR FULL CHAR RIGHT HERE AND LISTEN ALONG AS WELL.

6 days ago
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