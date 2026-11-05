undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AUSTRIAN ALT-ROCK TRIO ‘zeronic’ RETURNS WITH THEIR LATEST ALBUM ‘MODERNISM’AND THEY GOT CHATTING WITH US ABOUT THE CREATIVE PROCESS. YOU CAN READ OUR FULL CHAR RIGHT HERE AND LISTEN ALONG AS WELL.
6 days ago
Mik Tanzos, Rainer Kossits and Paul Trummer. Give us a little bio about you. zeronic emerged from the Austrian alternative rock scene in the late 1990s. We originally came from the countryside and moved to Vienna, where we had to build an audience pretty much from scratch. Our debut album “High Life” was released in 2001 and produced a major radio hit, earning us an Amadeus Austrian Music Award nomination.