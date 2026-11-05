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Kisii Court Acquits Four Over Murder of U.S.-Based Kenyan-American Couple in Nyamira
By Irungu Thairu,7 days ago
A court in Kisii, Kenya, has acquitted four suspects charged with the murder of a Kenyan-American couple who were killed at their home in Gesima, Nyamira County, after finding that there was insufficient evidence linking any of the accused to the killings. The acquittal, reported from Kisii on November 5, 2026, brings the murder trial against the four to an end without a single conviction.