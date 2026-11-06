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Devin Lloyd on growing up in the Navy to being named the Panthers' Salute to Service nominee
By Kassidy Hill,8 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Devin Lloyd spent his life on Naval bases. With both a mom and dad who served in the U.S. Navy, the Panthers linebacker — despite not living on the actual bases — grew up visiting aircraft carriers, getting on helicopters, and spending his childhood around all of the big machines and ships that caused awe in a young child.