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How to Choose the Right Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Program: 5 Things to Consider
6 days ago
A professor at Touro University School of Health Sciences teaches physical therapy students hands-on treatment techniques in the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program. If you’ve decided to become a physical therapist, you’ve taken the first step toward a rewarding career that’s likely to be in high demand for the foreseeable future. The next step is finding the right Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program, which will not only shape your learning experience but can also open doors to new opportunities and put you on the path to a successful and satisfying career.