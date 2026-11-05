undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leftover Shredded Beef Meatballs
By Vincent DelGuidice,7 days ago
These crispy, golden fried meatballs are the ultimate way to give leftover shredded beef chuck roast a whole new life — no one will guess they started as Sunday's pot roast. A quick blitz in the food processor brings the beef together with potato, prosciutto, and a splash of marinara into a tender, flavor-packed filling, then each meatball gets triple-dredged in flour, egg, and Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs for that seriously satisfying crunch. They fry up in under 10 minutes and go straight to the table with warm marinara for dipping, making them perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, game day snacking, or a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Keep this recipe in your back pocket any time you have leftover braised or slow-cooked beef on hand.