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Flu Cases Surge Early in Louisiana: Health Experts Explain Vaccine Science
By Lexie DeCastro,8 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As respiratory illnesses rise across Louisiana ahead of the holiday season, local healthcare providers and medical researchers urge residents to get their annual flu shot and explain what the vaccine does inside the body. For the second consecutive year, healthcare professionals are seeing influenza cases...