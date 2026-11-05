undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montgomery County man found guilty of aggravated assault after firing at police during pursuit, standoff
By 69 News,4 days ago
WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man who led police on a high-speed chase in June of last year has been found guilty of a long list of charges. 35-year-old Charles Bowne III of Pennsburg has been found guilty of aggravated assault, robbery, assaulting a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, possession of a weapon, and other related charges for an incident that occurred in June 2025.
3