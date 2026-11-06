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AFC Notes: Jeanty’s Raiders Role, Chargers Trade Talks, Chiefs
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
The 0-7 Chargers are not discussing trades despite league interest in their players, including Khalil Mack. The Chiefs are linked to Colts receiver Josh Downs as they look to improve their passing attack. In Las Vegas, Mike Washington Jr.’s strong outing shifted the Raiders’ backfield split, but coach Klint Kubiak says Ashton Jeanty remains part of the plan.