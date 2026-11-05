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Vanderbilt’s George Barrett Social Justice Program Hosts Conversation on Academic Freedom Under Pressure
By Shyla Lensing,5 days ago
Earlier this month, Vanderbilt Law School’s George Barrett Social Justice Program welcomed Serena Mayeri and Amanda Shanor for a conversation on protecting academic freedom and democratic institutions on college campuses. Terry Maroney, Robert S. and Theresa L. Reder Chair in Law, moderated the discussion. Serena Mayeri is the Arlin...