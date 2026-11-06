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SUU to host UHSAA State Football, Special Olympics Utah Flag Football
8 days ago
Southern Utah University, through its Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games department, will play host to Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) and Special Olympics Utah (SOUT) state football games the weekend of Nov. 13 -14. SUU will host the UHSAA Small School Football (8-Player, 1A, 2A, 3A) Championship games on Saturday, Nov. 14. The institution will also host the Special Olympics Utah Southern Utah Unified Flag Football Championship tournament, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, Nov. 13. Both events will be played at Eccles Coliseum.