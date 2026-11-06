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SeaWorld Orlando will host a Veterans Day celebration with discounts
By Editor recommendations,8 days ago
SeaWorld Orlando is partnering with Navy Federal Credit Union to host a Veterans Day weekend celebration from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. The event will feature patriotic park tributes, special ticket discounts and a fireworks spectacular. The three-day event includes dedicated park features recognizing military service members, veterans and their...